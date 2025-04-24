Analog Century Management LP Buys New Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Analog Century Management LP purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 115,090 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,198,000. Motorola Solutions accounts for about 3.6% of Analog Century Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $424.51 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $332.98 and a fifty-two week high of $507.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $423.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $455.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market cap of $70.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 197.59%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.29%.

MSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.25.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

