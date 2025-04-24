Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Stake Raised by Oberweis Asset Management Inc.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,100 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $9,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,380,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 952,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,570,000 after purchasing an additional 223,805 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,856,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 140,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,735,000 after acquiring an additional 72,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,521,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Douglas D. Strange acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.95 per share, with a total value of $56,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,000.85. This trade represents a 5.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Performance

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Shares of ABCB opened at $55.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $45.89 and a twelve month high of $74.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABCB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies lifted their price objective on Ameris Bancorp to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target (up from $67.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

