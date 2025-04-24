Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Sold by Ossiam

Ossiam cut its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 69.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,384 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Amcor were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 247.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Amcor by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Amcor by 11,326.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,249 shares in the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AMCR opened at $9.51 on Thursday. Amcor plc has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $11.48. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Amcor had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $0.1275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.73%.

AMCR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Amcor from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Amcor in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.31.

In related news, Director Achal Agarwal acquired 10,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,566.70. This trade represents a 12.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

