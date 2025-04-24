Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Raymond James currently has a $195.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock, down from their previous price target of $275.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AMZN. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Phillip Securities cut Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.56.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $180.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. Amazon.com has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 5,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.72, for a total transaction of $1,290,770.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,265,436.64. The trade was a 7.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,459,618.09. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Rench Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 216.4% during the third quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the period. One Wealth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $4,270,000. Floyd Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,494,000. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 18,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

