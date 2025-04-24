Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) to Issue $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 28th.

Adams Natural Resources Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 24.8% annually over the last three years.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PEO opened at $20.27 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.50. Adams Natural Resources Fund has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $24.23.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

