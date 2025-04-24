Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Sells 14,700 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. reduced its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 526,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,700 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.09% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $78,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 73,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,022,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $702,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 728,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,515,000 after acquiring an additional 61,110 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,239,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,644,000 after acquiring an additional 198,311 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ICE. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.47.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $418,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,876. This represents a 10.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 7,900 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.43, for a total transaction of $1,354,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 147,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,247,181.82. This trade represents a 5.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,931 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,868. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $160.99 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.34 and a 1 year high of $177.45. The firm has a market cap of $92.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.59 and a 200 day moving average of $160.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.17%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

See Also

