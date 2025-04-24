Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Raises Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 111.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 900,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 475,000 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 1.25% of Southwest Gas worth $63,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Southwest Gas by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Southwest Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Southwest Gas in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Southwest Gas Stock Down 0.6 %

SWX stock opened at $72.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.31 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.76.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Equities analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 90.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Gas

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $156,660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,532,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,932,258.40. The trade was a 21.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Further Reading

