Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $97.66 Million Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 422.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 575,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465,000 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $97,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at $1,900,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth $395,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth $31,027,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on AN. StockNews.com lowered shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AutoNation from $194.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on AutoNation from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.75.

NYSE AN opened at $169.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.15. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.33 and a fifty-two week high of $198.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.71. AutoNation had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 2.59%. Equities analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

