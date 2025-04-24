Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $82.35 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 779,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,200 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $82,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Performance

PLD stock opened at $101.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $94.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.79. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $132.57.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 45.50%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,305,783.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at $947,188.98. This trade represents a 57.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. CJS Securities lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. BNP Paribas raised Prologis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Baird R W raised Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLD

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.