Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $70.19 Million Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 224,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,600 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $70,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WTW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 24.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,156,000 after purchasing an additional 37,340 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at $993,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 175,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter worth $39,999,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 0.3 %

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $325.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a PE ratio of -325.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.68. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $245.04 and a fifty-two week high of $344.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.19.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $8.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.01 by $0.12. Willis Towers Watson Public had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 17.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently -368.00%.

Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.77, for a total transaction of $1,136,245.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,986,996.09. This represents a 4.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WTW shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $344.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $373.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $357.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $387.00 price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $380.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $346.38.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

