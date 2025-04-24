Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $55.38 Million Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.19% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $55,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, March 21st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $660.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $710.00 to $665.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $826.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total value of $4,913,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,242,209.70. This represents a 30.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $536.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $581.71 and its 200-day moving average is $648.85. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $438.86 and a 12 month high of $959.64. The firm has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.21.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 80.95%. Research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.97%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

