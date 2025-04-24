Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $53.47 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. cut its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,889 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 62,200 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $53,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 157.4% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $361.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.36.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $264.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $265.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.59. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.32 and a 12 month high of $326.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $56.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.49, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.49.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total transaction of $655,395.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,671.87. This trade represents a 44.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Cahill bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $267.10 per share, with a total value of $534,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,200. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

