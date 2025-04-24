Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Grows Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,136,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 307,500 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $66,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 1,039.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Ventas from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Ventas from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.90.

Insider Activity at Ventas

In related news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $243,558.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,373. This represents a 25.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 214,679 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $14,645,401.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,138,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,644,115.46. The trade was a 15.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 304,778 shares of company stock valued at $20,934,891. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $68.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.88 and a fifty-two week high of $71.36. The stock has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 361.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.47 and a 200-day moving average of $63.69.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.83. Ventas had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 1.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Ventas Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Ventas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,010.53%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

