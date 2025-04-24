Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Cuts Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. reduced its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 997,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261,200 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.07% of Mondelez International worth $59,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 430.0% in the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 92,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 74,975 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 289,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,318,000 after buying an additional 17,815 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after buying an additional 18,961 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Argus downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $67.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $76.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.97%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

