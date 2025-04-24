Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Boosts Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 297,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,500 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $57,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Up 0.6 %

ALL opened at $195.04 on Thursday. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $156.66 and a 52 week high of $212.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $51.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.36.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $2.27. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 7.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

Allstate announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.54%.

Insider Activity

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 40,102 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total value of $7,480,226.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,990.95. The trade was a 68.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ALL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Allstate from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Allstate from $183.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Argus raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.27.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

