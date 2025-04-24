Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 52,632 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.50% of Acuity Brands worth $45,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 293 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

Shares of AYI opened at $234.12 on Thursday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.81 and a 52-week high of $345.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $266.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.83.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The electronics maker reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.06. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.38 earnings per share. Acuity Brands’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AYI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Acuity Brands from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. William Blair raised Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $335.00 target price on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.60.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

Further Reading

