Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Holdings Decreased by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,019 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Syon Capital LLC raised its position in Accenture by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 4,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in Accenture by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wolfe Research raised Accenture from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Accenture from $399.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.82.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $288.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $180.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. Accenture plc has a one year low of $275.01 and a one year high of $398.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $319.94 and its 200-day moving average is $348.16.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.64 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, insider Angela Beatty sold 169 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.90, for a total transaction of $47,641.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,512,111.60. The trade was a 3.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.46, for a total value of $91,514.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,516,610.90. This trade represents a 2.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,791 shares of company stock worth $6,978,161 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

