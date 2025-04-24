abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Shares Sold by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ervin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 102,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 23,910 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 393.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,257,000 after purchasing an additional 706,134 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 11,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 239.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 4,461 shares in the last quarter.

Get abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Price Performance

SGOL opened at $31.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.87. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $32.87.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.