76,371 Shares in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Acquired by Keyvantage Wealth LLC

Keyvantage Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 76,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,000. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Keyvantage Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,572,000. Denver PWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 128,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 321.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 526,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,374,000 after purchasing an additional 401,943 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $27.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.55. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.11 and a 12 month high of $30.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.52.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

