693,658 Shares in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Acquired by Credit Industriel ET Commercial

Credit Industriel ET Commercial acquired a new stake in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 693,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,851,000. Liberty Global accounts for approximately 1.2% of Credit Industriel ET Commercial’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 153.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 496,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,471,000 after buying an additional 300,126 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 5.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 611,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,906,000 after purchasing an additional 31,259 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in Liberty Global by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 17,376,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,730,000 after acquiring an additional 13,366,743 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 6,927 shares during the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LBTYA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Liberty Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.70 to $12.40 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

Liberty Global Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $10.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.25. Liberty Global Ltd. has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $21.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.49.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $7.25. Liberty Global had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.