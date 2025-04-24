6,580 Shares in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Bought by J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG owned 0.06% of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

IYC opened at $86.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.38 and its 200-day moving average is $93.42. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $74.38 and a 52-week high of $101.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.22.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

