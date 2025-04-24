570 Shares in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Bought by Credit Industriel ET Commercial

Credit Industriel ET Commercial acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 570 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the third quarter valued at about $174,000. Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in ANSYS by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 69,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,966,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 34.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 386,708 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,217,000 after buying an additional 100,042 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $60,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $969,032.30. This trade represents a 5.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSYS Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of ANSS opened at $308.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $317.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.20. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $275.06 and a 52 week high of $363.03.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $882.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.46 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

