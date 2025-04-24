56,500 Shares in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Acquired by Credit Industriel ET Commercial

Credit Industriel ET Commercial bought a new stake in shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 56,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 374,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,506,000 after purchasing an additional 60,240 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Surmodics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 339,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,462,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P raised its stake in Surmodics by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 262,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,410,000 after purchasing an additional 49,944 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Surmodics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 254,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,082,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new position in shares of Surmodics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,593,000. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Surmodics alerts:

Surmodics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SRDX opened at $28.60 on Thursday. Surmodics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $42.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $408.87 million, a PE ratio of -28.32 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Surmodics ( NASDAQ:SRDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Surmodics had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. Analysts expect that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SRDX has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Surmodics in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised Surmodics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Surmodics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SRDX

Surmodics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.