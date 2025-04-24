495,945 Shares in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Bought by Penn Capital Management Company LLC

Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 495,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,506,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HCAT. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Health Catalyst by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,442,000 after buying an additional 195,525 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,443,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,749,000 after acquiring an additional 66,896 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter valued at $2,044,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,163,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,473,000 after purchasing an additional 28,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 28,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 10,611 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Health Catalyst Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of HCAT stock opened at $3.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.43. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $9.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on HCAT shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Health Catalyst from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on HCAT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 16,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $76,397.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,450. The trade was a 7.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Benjamin Landry sold 13,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $62,912.85. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 160,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,988.35. This trade represents a 7.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,588 shares of company stock valued at $225,906 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

(Free Report)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.