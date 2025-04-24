446,308 Shares in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM) Bought by Penn Capital Management Company LLC

Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 446,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,386,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned 0.18% of Amentum as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Amentum in the third quarter worth about $790,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Amentum in the third quarter worth $8,739,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amentum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amentum by 177.0% in the fourth quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 43,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 27,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amentum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

AMTM stock opened at $19.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.72. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47.

Amentum ( NYSE:AMTM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Analysts anticipate that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,081,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 620,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,920,783.33. This trade represents a 19.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Loughran acquired 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.23 per share, for a total transaction of $97,658.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,658. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amentum in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Amentum in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Amentum in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Amentum to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Amentum from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

