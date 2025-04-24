3M (NYSE:MMM) is Cartenna Capital LP’s 4th Largest Position

Cartenna Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 117.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 664,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 359,115 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises 4.1% of Cartenna Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cartenna Capital LP’s holdings in 3M were worth $85,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 237,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 19,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 230.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $136.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.17. The company has a market capitalization of $73.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01. 3M has a twelve month low of $90.65 and a twelve month high of $156.35.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. 3M had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 100.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. 3M’s payout ratio is 38.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,645 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total value of $247,161.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,238.25. The trade was a 24.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian T. Goralski, Jr. sold 6,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total transaction of $944,098.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,736.32. The trade was a 55.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 113,639 shares of company stock worth $17,163,446. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on 3M from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on 3M from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

