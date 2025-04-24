2,335,062 Shares in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Bought by Argosy Lionbridge Management LLC

Argosy Lionbridge Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,335,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $21,226,000. Apartment Investment and Management comprises approximately 16.5% of Argosy Lionbridge Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 658,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 190,440 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 180.7% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 40,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 26,136 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 719,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 63,888 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 41,293 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 37,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 8,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Apartment Investment and Management Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:AIV opened at $7.78 on Thursday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $9.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average is $8.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $54.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.11 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 119.76% and a negative return on equity of 68.04%. Sell-side analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

