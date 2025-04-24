2,181 Shares in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Purchased by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,181 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 296,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,237,000 after purchasing an additional 160,899 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter worth $20,382,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter worth $17,730,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 182,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,418,000 after acquiring an additional 28,730 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,863,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cavco Industries stock opened at $480.10 on Thursday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $331.08 and a 12 month high of $544.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $505.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $481.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.19.

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $2.01. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 8.75%. Analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 21.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $550.00 target price (up from $480.00) on shares of Cavco Industries in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

In other Cavco Industries news, Director David A. Greenblatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.88, for a total value of $2,115,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,084,459.68. The trade was a 20.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Blount sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.18, for a total value of $1,014,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,362.48. This represents a 41.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,894 shares of company stock valued at $4,140,833. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

