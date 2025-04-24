1,284 Shares in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Bought by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth $314,075,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth about $97,844,000. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ryder System by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,235,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Ryder System by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 456,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,680,000 after buying an additional 82,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,242,000. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

R has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.

Ryder System Stock Down 2.0 %

R opened at $135.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.31. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.58 and a fifty-two week high of $171.78.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 29.22%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

