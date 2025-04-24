12,581 Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Bought by Burling Wealth Partners LLC

Burling Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 482.8% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 5,533.3% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.14, for a total transaction of $201,029.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,244.30. This trade represents a 9.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 326 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $55,804.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,196.26. The trade was a 1.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,862 shares of company stock worth $312,254. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Zoetis Stock Performance
NYSE:ZTS opened at $151.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.70 and a 12-month high of $200.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.10.
Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 26.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Zoetis Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 36.56%.
Zoetis Company Profile
Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.
