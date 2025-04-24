121,420 Shares in Evans Bancorp Inc (NYSE:EVBN) Purchased by Credit Industriel ET Commercial

Credit Industriel ET Commercial acquired a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp Inc (NYSE:EVBN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 121,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,257,000. Evans Bancorp makes up 0.7% of Credit Industriel ET Commercial’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Credit Industriel ET Commercial owned approximately 2.19% of Evans Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $657,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Evans Bancorp by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 32,822 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 24,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Evans Bancorp by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evans Bancorp alerts:

Evans Bancorp Stock Performance

EVBN stock opened at $38.18 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.20. Evans Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $24.07 and a one year high of $46.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Evans Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Evans Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 61.40%.

In related news, CEO David J. Nasca sold 1,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $55,653.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,052,967.11. The trade was a 1.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.