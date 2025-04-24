103,238 Shares in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Purchased by Keyvantage Wealth LLC

Keyvantage Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 103,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,000. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up about 2.5% of Keyvantage Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Keyvantage Wealth LLC owned 0.09% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6,321.4% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,063,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969,398 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,664,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,139,000 after purchasing an additional 403,382 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3,333.0% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 375,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,891,000 after buying an additional 364,564 shares during the last quarter. White & Co Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,678,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,982,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,066,000 after acquiring an additional 273,109 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHC stock opened at $36.95 on Thursday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.84 and a fifty-two week high of $38.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.96.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

