Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) Short Interest Update

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Price Performance

ZLIOY opened at $6.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.09. Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $9.07.

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Company Profile

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of construction and agricultural machinery in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: New Digital, New Materials, and New Energy.

