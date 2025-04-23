Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) Short Interest Update

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Price Performance
ZLIOY opened at $6.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.09. Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $9.07.
Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Company Profile
