Zacks Research Comments on Corning’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:GLW)

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Corning in a research report issued on Monday, April 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Corning’s current full-year earnings is $2.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Corning’s FY2025 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Get Corning alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Corning from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Mizuho set a $52.00 price objective on Corning in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Corning from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.31.

Corning Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Corning stock opened at $41.76 on Wednesday. Corning has a 12-month low of $31.20 and a 12-month high of $55.33. The stock has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.99 and its 200-day moving average is $47.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.10%.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 193.10%.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other Corning news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 30,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $1,557,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,944 shares in the company, valued at $7,940,852.48. The trade was a 16.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 2,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $110,162.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Corning

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,903,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,747,402,000 after buying an additional 916,528 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,470,610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $875,633,000 after buying an additional 533,686 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Corning by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,870,375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $516,560,000 after buying an additional 208,826 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $490,933,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Corning by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,800,573 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $465,723,000 after buying an additional 78,497 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.