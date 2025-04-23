Willis Towers Watson Public (WTW) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect Willis Towers Watson Public to post earnings of $3.27 per share and revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $8.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 20.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Willis Towers Watson Public to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $20 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of WTW opened at $324.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98. Willis Towers Watson Public has a fifty-two week low of $245.04 and a fifty-two week high of $344.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $327.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $317.13. The firm has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -324.68, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.68.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently -368.00%.

In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.77, for a total value of $1,136,245.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,986,996.09. This represents a 4.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on WTW. Evercore ISI upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $357.00 to $373.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $387.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $373.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $380.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $344.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $346.38.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

