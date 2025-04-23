What is Stifel Canada’s Forecast for TSE:DPM Q1 Earnings?

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Free Report) – Analysts at Stifel Canada issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dundee Precious Metals in a research report issued on Monday, April 21st. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Dundee Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Dundee Precious Metals’ FY2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DPM. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Securities upgraded Dundee Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$19.50 to C$23.75 in a research note on Monday.

Dundee Precious Metals Price Performance

DPM opened at C$18.79 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.21. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1 year low of C$10.21 and a 1 year high of C$20.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Director Xuefeng Chen sold 6,750 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.06, for a total value of C$115,155.00. Also, Senior Officer Iliya Garkov sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.49, for a total value of C$221,880.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,583 shares of company stock worth $780,496. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Dundee Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.