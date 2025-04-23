What is Stifel Canada’s Estimate for CVE:ITR Q1 Earnings?

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Free Report) – Stifel Canada issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Integra Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 21st. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico forecasts that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Integra Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ FY2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ITR. Raymond James increased their price objective on Integra Resources from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Integra Resources from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday.

CVE:ITR opened at C$2.46 on Wednesday. Integra Resources has a one year low of C$1.00 and a one year high of C$2.60. The company has a market cap of C$290.74 million, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.53.

In other Integra Resources news, Director George Salamis bought 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.40 per share, with a total value of C$34,282.85. Company insiders own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

