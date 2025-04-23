What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Forecast for Materion Q1 Earnings?

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Materion in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Materion’s current full-year earnings is $5.50 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Materion’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.57 EPS.

Materion Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MTRN opened at $79.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.48 and a beta of 1.15. Materion has a 52 week low of $69.10 and a 52 week high of $123.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.63.

Materion Dividend Announcement

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $436.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.22 million. Materion had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 186.21%.

Insider Activity at Materion

In related news, CFO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 805 shares of Materion stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.24, for a total transaction of $81,498.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,343.68. This trade represents a 5.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Materion

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Materion by 38.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,867,000 after purchasing an additional 16,904 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 307.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Materion during the 4th quarter valued at $10,399,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Materion during the 4th quarter worth $415,000. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Materion in the fourth quarter worth $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

About Materion

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

