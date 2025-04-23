What is DA Davidson’s Estimate for HBAN FY2026 Earnings?

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Huntington Bancshares in a report released on Monday, April 21st. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.56. The consensus estimate for Huntington Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.39 per share.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 11.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday. Baird R W upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.39.

View Our Latest Research Report on Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of HBAN opened at $13.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The stock has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $302,826,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,444,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,479,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $528,434,000 after buying an additional 8,759,871 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 126.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 7,048,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938,769 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 17,435,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671,235 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 38,451 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $552,925.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,825,036.44. This trade represents a 10.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 3,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $53,695.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,950 shares in the company, valued at $731,237.50. The trade was a 6.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,781 shares of company stock worth $1,631,151. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.33%.

Huntington Bancshares declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.