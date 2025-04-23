Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) Short Interest Update

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,530,000 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the March 15th total of 5,530,000 shares. Approximately 12.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 284,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.0 days.

Westrock Coffee Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WEST opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. Westrock Coffee has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $10.99. The stock has a market cap of $555.00 million, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

Insider Activity at Westrock Coffee

In other news, COO William A. Ford bought 15,000 shares of Westrock Coffee stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $96,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 476,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,071,425.50. The trade was a 3.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 42.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westrock Coffee

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Westrock Coffee by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 649,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after buying an additional 12,937 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Westrock Coffee by 363.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 44,993 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Westrock Coffee by 5.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 43,731 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Westrock Coffee in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westrock Coffee by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. 45.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th.

Westrock Coffee Company Profile

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings.

