Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Nurix Therapeutics (NRIX)

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NRIX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/9/2025 – Nurix Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $25.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2025 – Nurix Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2025 – Nurix Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/2/2025 – Nurix Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2025 – Nurix Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Leerink Partners. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2025 – Nurix Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Leerink Partnrs to a “hold” rating.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NRIX opened at $11.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.93 and its 200-day moving average is $18.60. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $29.56.

Get Nurix Therapeutics Inc alerts:

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 354.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. Analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nurix Therapeutics

In other news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 3,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $73,246.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,349.45. The trade was a 6.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 5,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $84,404.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,660.76. This trade represents a 14.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,326 shares of company stock valued at $213,449 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 38.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 202.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 9,380 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,586,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,572,000 after acquiring an additional 104,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.