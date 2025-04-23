Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,096,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,791 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. owned 2.36% of Waste Connections worth $1,046,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WCN. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Waste Connections by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $197.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.63. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.34 and a 52-week high of $201.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.74, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.04). Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 6.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.72%.

Several research analysts have commented on WCN shares. William Blair started coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Waste Connections from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.43.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

