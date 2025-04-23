Vita Coco (COCO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share and revenue of $125.64 million for the quarter.
Vita Coco Trading Up 1.5 %
Vita Coco stock opened at $31.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.38. Vita Coco has a 1-year low of $23.05 and a 1-year high of $40.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.20 and a 200-day moving average of $34.16.
In other Vita Coco news, Director Ira Liran sold 20,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $810,816.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 814,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,629,081.14. This represents a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 6,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,663,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,206,715. The trade was a 0.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,358 shares of company stock worth $2,865,456. 34.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.
