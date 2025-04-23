Vita Coco (COCO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share and revenue of $125.64 million for the quarter.

Vita Coco Trading Up 1.5 %

Vita Coco stock opened at $31.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.38. Vita Coco has a 1-year low of $23.05 and a 1-year high of $40.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.20 and a 200-day moving average of $34.16.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vita Coco news, Director Ira Liran sold 20,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $810,816.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 814,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,629,081.14. This represents a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 6,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,663,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,206,715. The trade was a 0.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,358 shares of company stock worth $2,865,456. 34.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Vita Coco from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Vita Coco

About Vita Coco

(Get Free Report)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.