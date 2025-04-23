VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 49,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 92,430 shares.The stock last traded at $21.46 and had previously closed at $21.53.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.66 and a 200-day moving average of $21.61.

Get VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a $0.0908 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This is a boost from VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF

About VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its holdings in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 164,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 17,183 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,073,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,810,000 after purchasing an additional 628,594 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 331,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,677 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,871,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,408,000 after buying an additional 941,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its stake in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 33.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 4,960,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,142,000 after buying an additional 1,243,507 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (UBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds intermediate-term bonds of any type and rating that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. UBND was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.