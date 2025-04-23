VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 49,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 92,430 shares.The stock last traded at $21.46 and had previously closed at $21.53.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.66 and a 200-day moving average of $21.61.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a $0.0908 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This is a boost from VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
The VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (UBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds intermediate-term bonds of any type and rating that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. UBND was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.
