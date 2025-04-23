VICI Properties (VICI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share and revenue of $976.51 million for the quarter. VICI Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.320-2.350 EPS.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.10). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 69.59%. The business had revenue of $976.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.29 million. On average, analysts expect VICI Properties to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Stock Performance

NYSE VICI opened at $32.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $34.29.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.58%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VICI. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on VICI Properties from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $34.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wedbush downgraded VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VICI

About VICI Properties

(Get Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.