Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is MGO One Seven LLC’s 7th Largest Position

MGO One Seven LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,711 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 1.5% of MGO One Seven LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $38,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,439,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,658,000 after purchasing an additional 44,696 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,273,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $162.33 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $150.43 and a 1 year high of $182.38. The firm has a market cap of $258.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.87 and a 200 day moving average of $173.32.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

