Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Purchased by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 50.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VBK. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,459,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,631,000 after acquiring an additional 51,314 shares during the period. Essential Planning LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6,143.5% in the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 1,109,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,640 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 951,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,448,000 after purchasing an additional 8,713 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 876,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 855,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,575,000 after buying an additional 121,770 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of VBK stock opened at $236.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $214.77 and a fifty-two week high of $304.59.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

