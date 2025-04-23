Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 307.33% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Unity Biotechnology from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Unity Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of UBX stock opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.30. Unity Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $3.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.44.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Unity Biotechnology

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBX. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 9.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 14,199 shares in the last quarter. 29.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.

