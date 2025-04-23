UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Hsbc Global Res

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Hsbc Global Res from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on UNH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $664.00 to $563.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $650.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Argus cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $694.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $608.00.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $427.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $508.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $537.99. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $417.12 and a 52-week high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.29 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $109.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.56 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.91 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

