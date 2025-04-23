Unicaja Banco, S.A. (OTCMKTS:UNJCF) Short Interest Update

Unicaja Banco, S.A. (OTCMKTS:UNJCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the March 15th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Unicaja Banco Stock Performance

Shares of UNJCF stock opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.39. Unicaja Banco has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $1.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UNJCF shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Unicaja Banco in a report on Friday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Unicaja Banco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

About Unicaja Banco

Unicaja Banco, SA engages in retail banking business in Spain. It offers accounts, payments, and debit and credit cards; mortgages and personal loans; pension plans, investment funds and portfolios, and savings insurance policies; and life, home, car, accident, health, agricultural, and funeral insurance.

